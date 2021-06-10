Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 47-year-old Ludington woman on a charge of domestic violence after responding to a report of a fight at 9:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of North Meyers Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 46-year-old Thompsonville man on a warrant at 8:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 5400 block of West Rasmussen Road. The warrant alleged a failure to appear for court on a charge of driving with a suspended license. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 63-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of North Meyers Road. The report did not indicate what the warrant alleged. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a man and cited a woman after a traffic stop at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Court Street and Rath Avenue. A 27-year-old Ludington woman was cited for driving on a suspended license. A 28-year-old Ludington man, her passenger, was arrested on a warrant for failing to appear in 79th District Court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 34-year-old Manistee man for driving on a suspended license first offense following a traffic stop at 12:16 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Nelson Road.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes Wednesday without injury:
• At 3:33 a.m. on Decker Road east of Lincoln Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 9:55 a.m. on Jebavy Drive south of Jagger Road in Hamlin Township.