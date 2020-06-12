Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 25-year-old Fountain man was arrested on a warrant charging him with being a parole absconder after being called to a home at 5:10 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Danaher Street at 5:10 a.m. to the report of a breaking and entering in progress. Officers arrived and found a woman, who police say was the girlfriend of the man arrested, trying to take out a window air conditioning unit in attempt to gain entry into the home. Officers say the woman was trying to warn the man about the warrant. Officers were able to gain entry into the home where they found the man, and report that he was taken into custody without incident and lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic violence
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 53-year-old Ludington man on a charge of domestic violence following an altercation with a 55-year-old Ludington woman after being called at 6:31 a.m. Wednesday to a home in the 700 block of St. Catherine Street for a disturbance. The woman was not injured in the incident. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post a 35-year-old New Era man was arrested on a charge of domestic violence following an incident reported at 8:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of South Oceana Drive in Grant Township. The man was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash with non-life-threatening injuries at 11:07 p.m. Wednesday on Free Soil Road east of Ordway Road in Free Soil Township. The driver, a 44-year-old Manistee woman, struck a tree that fell into the road. She was taken to Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital in Manistee by Life EMS.
Assault
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a report of an assault at noon Wednesday in the Chapita Hills apartment complex in the City of Hart. There was no other information available Thursday about the incident.
Driving without license endorsement
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a man at 9 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 31 near Rothbury in Grant Township for operating a tractor-trailer without a CDL license following a traffic stop.
Car parts stolen
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a report of stolen car parts at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of West U.S. 10.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 1 p.m. on Sugar Grove Road east of Reek Road in Sherman Township;
• At 5:10 p.m. on Custer Road south of Sugar Grove Road in Sherman Township.