Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 40-year-old Branch man on a warrant following a traffic stop at 12:51 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of State and Columbia streets. The warrant alleged a probation violation in Mason County. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old Grand Rapids man on a warrant following a traffic stop at 1:54 a.m. Thursday on Stiles Road near Beyer Road in Victory Township. The warrant from the Hudsonville Police Department alleged failure to appear for court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 25-year-old Pentwater woman on a warrant after responding to a report of a suspicious person in the 5300 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. The warrant alleged failure to appear for court in Mason County. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Resisting, obstructing; possession of methamphetamine
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 36-year-old Ludington woman for resisting and obstructing and possession of methamphetamine after observing an argument at 3:53 a.m. Thursday at the Wesco Eastgate in the 5600 block of W. U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. The woman allegedly attempted to hide a pipe for methamphetamine in her vehicle. She then allegedly resisted law enforcement. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries at 3:31 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 10 west of Meyers Road. A 29-year-old Custer woman and two children were treated for injuries by Life EMS and released. The other driver, a 39-year-old Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, man was not injured.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash without injuries at 9:50 a.m. Thursday on Dennis Road north of the entrance to the Hidden Forest subdivision in Amber Township.