Assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 38-year-old Ludington woman on a charge of assault after an incident was reported at 7:46 p.m. Thursday at a location in the 4000 block of West Hansen Road. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Assault, home invasion
The Michigan State Police Hart Post is investigating a report of an assault and home invasion following a call at 12:45 p.m. Thursday to a residence in the 2500 block of Polk Road. The victim told troopers that she had been assaulted by strangulation after a former domestic partner had illegally entered her home. The victim received minor injuries in the incident for which she sought her own treatment.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a gas drive-off at 6:10 p.m. Thursday at the Scottville EZ Mart. It was reported that a driver had left without paying for $32.62 of gas.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes Thursday without injury:
• At 5:31 a.m. on U.S. 31 near Johnson Road in Amber Township;
• At 9:30 a.m. on Custer Road south of Mavis Road in Sherman Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a car-deer crash at 10:45 p.m. Thursday near the Scottville bypass in Amber Township.