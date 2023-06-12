Assault of officer
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 19-year-old Ludington man for assaulting a police officer following an incident at 10:29 p.m. Saturday at One Atkinson Drive. The man allegedly kicked and head-butted a law enforcement officer after the man was being taken into custody following a traffic stop. The officer did not report any injuries. With the assistance from the Ludington Police Department, officers were able to apprehend the man. More changes may be pending. He was lodged at the Mason County Jail.
Felonious assault
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 55-year-old Hesperia man for felonious assault after troopers responded to an incident at 6:20 p.m. Saturday in the Village of Hesperia. Troopers indicate the man allegedly assaulted a 57-year-old Hesperia man. The 57-year-old man suffered injuries to his face, and he sought medical attention. The 55-year-old man was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old Scottville man on a warrant at 9:44 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of East State Street in the City of Scottville. The warrant alleged felony child abuse, and it was from Mason County. Deputies also state the man allegedly resisting arrest. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 51-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant Sunday in the 900 block of East Ludington Avenue. The warrant from Muskegon County alleged larceny in a building. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Disorderly conduct
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 23-year-old Ludingotn man for disorderly conduct (public intoxication) after responding to an incident in the 100 block of East Foster Street.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 11:05 a.m. Friday for a two-vehicle crash on the U.S. 31 off-ramp to U.S. 10 in Amber Township;
• At 12:20 p.m. Saturday for a two-vehicle crash on Birch south of Beech in Hamlin Township;
• At 10:30 a.m. Sunday for a single-vehicle crash on Victory Corners Road north of Decker Road in Victory Township;
• At 2:32 p.m. Sunday for a single-vehicle crash on Masten Road north of Washington Road in Logan Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 1:38 a.m. Friday on U.S. 31 south of Sugar Grove Road in Sherman Township;
• At 8:20 p.m. Friday on Free Soil Road west of Reid Road in Meade Township;
• At 5:20 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 31 south of Free Soil Road in Free Soil Township;
• At 1:50 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 31 freeway north of Pere Marquette Highway overpass in Pere Marquette Township.