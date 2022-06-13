Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 61-year-old Custer man for driving with a suspended license first offense following a traffic stop at 11:02 p.m., Friday, at the intersection of Sugar Grove and Schoenherr roads in Sherman Township.
The Ludington Police Department cited a 33-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at the intersections of First and Sherman streets in 12:27 p.m., Sunday.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 37-year-old Ludington woman on two warrants following a traffic stop at 3:05 p.m., Friday, at the intersection of Olmstead and Sherman streets. One warrant alleges failing to appear in 79th District Court on a charge of writing checks with insufficient funds.
Another warrant alleges failing to appear in 61st District Court in Grand Rapids on a charge of drunken driving. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Open intoxicant in vehicle
The Ludington Police Department cited a 59-year-old Ludington man for possession of an open intoxicant in a motor vehicle following a traffic stop at 8:54 p.m., Sunday, at the intersections of Melendy and George streets.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 5:20 p.m., Saturday, for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Scottville and Wilson roads in Custer Township;
• At 11:45 a.m., Sunday, for a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash in the 3900 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to five car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 2:30 a.m., Saturday, on Hansen Road west of Stephens Road in Custer Township;
• At 6:45 a.m., Saturday, on Stiles Road north of Fountain Road in Victory Township;
• At 11:50 a.m., Saturday, on U.S. 31 freeway north of Conrad Road overpass in Amber Township;
• At 10:15 p.m., Saturday, on Hawley Road east of Morton Road in Riverton Township.