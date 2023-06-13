Controlled substances, disorderly conduct
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 34-year-old Ludington woman on charges of possession of a controlled substance, trespassing, disorderly conduct and obstructing a police officer following an incident at 4:56 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Ludington Avenue. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 31-year-old Scottville woman on a warrant following a traffic stop at 11:10 a.m. Monday on U.S. 10 near the Scottville Shell station. The report did not specify what the charges were. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injuries at 7 a.m. Monday on Pere Marquette Highway north of Kinney Road in Pere Marquette Township.