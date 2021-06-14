Bond violation
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant to arrest a 62-year-old Free Soil man for allegedly violating the conditions of a bond. Deputies sought the warrant after being called to a location at 10:02 a.m. Friday on East Michigan Street in the Village of Free Soil.
Breaking and entering
The Michigan State Police Hart Post is investigating a report of breaking and entering at a residence in the 7000 block of East U.S. 10 in Branch Township. The report was received at noon Friday, and troopers indicate it initially appears as though nothing was taken.
Driving with suspended license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 41-year-old Shelby man for driving with a suspended license first offense after a traffic stop at 12:17 p.m. Saturday on 132nd Avenue near M-20 in Ferry Township in Oceana County.
Open alcoholic beverage container in vehicle
The Ludington Police Department cited a 45-year-old Ludington man for having an open alcoholic beverage container in a vehicle after a traffic stop at 11:10 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Rowe Street.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 10:09 a.m. Friday for a two-vehicle crash on Meyers Road north of U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 5:40 p.m. Friday for a hit-and-run crash in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at the intersection of Oceana Drive and Leaver Road in Hart Township.
Car-coyote
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-coyote crash without injury at 2:30 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 31 just north of U.S. 10 in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to several car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 5:43 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 10 west of Tuttle Road in Custer Township;
• At 6:24 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 31 south of LaSalle Road in Grant Township;
• At 12:06 p.m. Saturday on Fountain Road west of U.S. 31 in Sherman Township;
• At 9:13 p.m. Saturday on Free Soil Road near Reek Road in Free Soil Township;
• At 5:37 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 10 west of Stephens Road in Custer Township;
• At 9:33 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 31 near Johnson Road in Amber Township;
• At 10 p.m. Sunday on First Street east of Stiles Road in Amber Township.