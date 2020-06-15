Parole violation arrest
The Ludington City Police Department arrested a 43-year-old Ludington man on a charge of a parole violation at 12:15 p.m. Friday after being called to the 100 block of East Foster Street to assist a Michigan Department of Corrections Probation/Parole officer. The man was taken into custody and lodged in the Mason County Jail without incident.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 49-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Meyers Road intersection in Pere Marquette Township. The warrant from Manistee County charges her with fraud. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating under the influence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old Lake man on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants at 2:37 a.m. Saturday after being called to Peterson Road near Victory Drive in Victory Township following a 911 call of a suspicious vehicle. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the warrant for the arrest of a 38-year-old Fountain woman for retail fraud after deputies being called at 2:51 p.m. Saturday at Meijer in the 3900 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a larceny of a cell phone at 1129 a.m. Friday 4000 block of U.S. 10 in Amber Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a larceny of a purse from a shopping cart at 4:12 p.m. Sunday at Walmart in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a report of a larceny of car keys at 12:15 a.m. Monday at the Stoney Lake Oval’s a public access to Lake Michigan.
Vehicle crash
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at 6:40 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of M-120 and 192nd Avenue in Grant Township in Oceana County. No information was available on the people involved in the accident or the extent of their injuries.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injuries at 12:19 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and U.S. 31 intersection in Pere Marquette Township.
Driving without suspended license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 37-year-old Grand Rapids for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 3:30 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 31 near Tyler Road in Hart Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to seven car-deer crashes since Friday, all of which were without injury.
• At 8:38 p.m. Friday on Dewey Road west of Lincoln Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 9:48 p.m. Friday on the U.S 31 freeway north of the Ludington rest area in Summit Township;
• At 3:44 p.m. Saturday on Sugar Grove Road east of Reek Road in Sherman Township.
• At 8:51 p.m. Saturday on Jebavy Drive north of Johnson Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 5:10 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 31 south of the Ludington rest area in Summit Township;
• At 7:07 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 31 north of Sugar Grove Road in Sherman Township;
• At 9:26 p.m. Sunday on Hansen Road west of Amber Road in Amber Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to six car-deer crashes:
• At 9:55 a.m. Friday on U.S. 31 near the Winston Road exit in Grant Township;
• At 9:50 p.m. Friday on Leavitt Road near 168th Avenue in Hart Township;
• At 10:20 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 31 near the Washington Road exit in Riverton Township;
• At 10:45 p.m. Saturday at 10:45 p.m. on Free Soil Road near Orday Road in Feee Soil Township;
• At 9:20 p.m. Sunday at 9:20 a.m. on Monroe Road near 88th Avenue in Weare Township;
• At 10:30 p.m. Sunday at 10:30 p.m. on U.S. 31 near Taylor Road in Hart Township.