Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 45-year-old Shelby woman on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court after deputies responded to an incident at 2:15 p.m. in Amber Township. Deputies were initially called to a report of a stolen 2006 Cadillac from Urka Auto Center. The vehicle was left for repairs at the dealership. Deputies located the vehicle at the car pool lot on Brye Road near the intersection with U.S. 10. The Cadillac was on one trailer, and it was in the process of being loaded onto a second trailer. One of the people moving the vehicle was its owner. The Shelby woman was also there in the car pool lot, and she was arrested and lodged in the Mason County Jail. The incident is still under investigation by deputies.
Suspicious situation
The Ludington Daily News received a report Tuesday from a passer-by who claim they saw Ludington City Police officers in a situation with “guns drawn” reportedly occurring around 8 p.m. Monday night. The alleged incident occurred in the 700 block of East Ludington Avenue. Ludington Police Capt. Steve Wieterzykowski said it was officers trying to serve a warrant. He said the wanted person would not answer the door and officers would try again later. Wieterzykowski said that generally the department does not require written reports for an attempt to arrest a person. A report would have been done if the person were arrested. He added he did talk yet to officers from that shift as of Tuesday morning so he could neither confirm or deny that any officers drew their guns.
Hospital patient flees into traffic
A female patient fled the Ludington Spectrum Health Hospital emergency room Sunday afternoon in her hospital gown and reportedly ran into traffic at 2:02 p.m. at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Jackson Road. Ludington Police Capt. Steve Wieterzykowski said the Ludington Fire Department was nearby handling an unrelated call for service. The 32-year-old woman climbed into the cab of an LFD rescue truck and locked the door. Ludington officers were able to gain entry into the cab, and they returned the female to the emergency room.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 2:35 p.m. Monday on U.S. 10 east of Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Monday:
• At 5:35 a.m. on the U.S. 31 freeway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township;
• At 5:45 a.m. on the U.S. 31 freeway south of the Chauvez Road overpass in Pere Marquette Township.