Warrant arrest, resisting and obstructing
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 49-year-old Ludington man for a variety of charges following a traffic stop and foot chase at 1:36 p.m., Tuesday, in the 3600 block of North Lincoln Road in Hamlin Township. Deputies state during the stop, the man left his vehicle and ran into the woods. A deputy chased and then caught the man. The man then allegedly gave a false identification when asked by the deputy. After he was truly identified, deputies learned the man had a warrant for allegedly failing to appear in Mason County court. There was an additional warrant alleging the larceny of an automobile and being a habitual offender fourth offense notice. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 25-year-old Custer man for a warrant following a traffic stop at 1:58 a.m., Tuesday, at the intersection of State and Columbia streets in the City of Scottville. The warrant alleges failing to appear in court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 69-year-old Ludington man for a warrant following a traffic stop at 8:57 a.m., Tuesday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Meyers Road in Pere Marquette Township. The warrant alleges failing to appear in court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 35-year-old Twin Lake man for a warrant following a traffic stop at 1 a.m., Wednesday, in the 1000 block of East Wilke Road in Otto Township. The unspecified warrant was from Muskegon County. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 31-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license first offense following a traffic stop at 1:14 a.m., Tuesday, on Columbia Street south of State Street in the City of Scottville.
Driving unregistered vehicle
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 29-year-old Scottville woman for driving an unregistered vehicle and failing to transfer a vehicle title following a traffic stop at 7:56 a.m., Tuesday, on Rasmussen Road near Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township.
Vandalism
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded at 10:01 a.m., Tuesday, to a report of vandalism at the baseball diamonds on South Stiles Road in Rivertown Township. Deputies say a 400-foot section of fencing was damaged.