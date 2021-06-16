Possession of
methamphetamine, carrying concealed weapon
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 34-year-old Ludington man on charges of possession of methamphetamine and carrying a concealed weapon following a traffic stop at 2:53 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Meyers Road. Deputies state they reportedly found drugs and a pair of brass knuckles. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Motorcycle-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle-deer crash with serious injuries at 3:53 p.m. Tuesday on Walhalla Road south of South Avenue in Branch Township. A 33-year-old Branch man received injuries when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a deer. He was taken to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital by Life EMS.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 34-year-old Scottville woman on a warrant at 9:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 5400 block of West Rasmussen Road. The warrant issued from Muskegon County alleges possession of dangerous drugs. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 33-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant at 8:36 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Fifth Street. The warrant issued from 79th District Court by Ludington police alleges failing to appear in court on a charge of retail fraud. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 5:45 a.m. on Stiles Road north of Fountain Road in Victory Township;
• At 7:28 a.m. on the U.S. 31 freeway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township;
• At 9:15 p.m. on the U.S. 31 freeway south of the Chauvez Road overpass in Pere Marquette Township.