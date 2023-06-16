Domestic assault
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 17-year-old Ludington woman on a charge of domestic assault ad battery at 5:22 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North Lavinia Street. The teen was arrested in connection with the alleged assault of a 64-year-old Ludington man, who did not sustain injuries, police say. The teen was referred to Mason County Juvenile Court.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 38-year-old Hart woman at 11:10 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block North 72nd Street in Hart Township. The woman was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 38-year-old Scottville woman on a charge of domestic assault at 11:10 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of North 72nd Street in Hart Township. The woman was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Vehicle crashes
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following vehicle crashes with no injuries reported:
• At 6:07 a.m. Thursday for a one-vehicle crash on Schoenherr Road south of Decker Road in Branch Township;
• At 9:53 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 at the U.S. 10 intersection in Amber Township.