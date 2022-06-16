Domestic assault
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 23-year-old Hart man for domestic assault after responding to an incident at 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, in the 5000 block of Tyler Road in Golden Township. The victim, a 51-year-old Hart man, was not injured. The 23-year-old man was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-tractor crash without injury at 2:42 p.m., Wednesday, on Stiles Road near U.S. 10 in Amber Township. The car sideswiped a box that was attached to the tractor while attempting to pass the tractor.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 4:25 a.m. on U.S. 31 near U.S. 10 in Amber Township;
• At 7:02 a.m. on Stiles Road near Hansen Road in Amber Township.