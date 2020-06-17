Probation violation arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 42-year-old Ludington woman on a probation violation charge after receiving a call at 6:58 p.m. Monday at the 400 block of East Court Street after receiving information from the woman’s Michigan Department of Corrections probation agent that the woman may be drinking, which is a violation of her probation. Officers reported that a preliminary breath test showed the woman had a blood alcohol content of 0.214. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff's Office is investigating a complaint of retail fraud reported at 9:03 p.m. Monday at the Ludington Walmart located in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10. Store security reported that a subject had “under rung” the price of items at the self check-out.
Assault
The Michigan State Police Hart Post is investigating an assault that was reported at 3:30 p.m. Monday on Nurnberg Road on federal forest property in Grant Township that occurred Friday. The post is continuing its investigation.
Vehicle vandalized
The Michigan State Police Hart Post is investigating a complaint of malicious destruction of property of a motor vehicle after being called at 12:18 p.m. Monday to the 4000 block of Loop Road in Ferry Township. No information on the extent of damage done was yet available.
Vehicle crash
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a one-car property damage accident at 3 p.m. Monday at the intersection of M-120 and 184th Avenue in Newfield Township.
Car-deer
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to three car-deer crashes Monday:
• At 10:20 a.m. at the intersection of Winston Road and U.S. 31 in Grant Township in Oceana County;
• At 2 p.m. at the intersection of Masten Road and Lusik Road in Grant Township in Oceana County;
• At 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Road and 72nd Avenue in Weare Township.
The Mason County Sheriff's Office responded to a car-deer crash at 9:30 p.m. Monday on Lakeshore Drive south of Golfwood Drive in Hamlin Township.