Assault
The Mason County Sheriff's Office arrested a 31-year-old Ludington man on an assault charge following an incident at 1:08 a.m. Tuesday at a residence in the 5600 block of West Johnson Road in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies responded to the report of an unwanted man, who was found in the caller’s vehicle. Deputies state when the homeowner approached the man, whom he did not know, the man assaulted him and then left the scene.The homeowner was not injured in the incident. Deputies found the Ludington man a few blocks away and took him into custody. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crashes
The Mason County Sheriff's Office responded to two vehicle crashes Tuesday without injury:
• At 9:09 a.m. for a one-vehicle crash on the U.S. 31 expressway near the Pere Marquette Highway off-ramp in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 4:40 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Sixth Street and Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.