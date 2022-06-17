Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 27-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 11:01 a.m., Thursday, in the 500 block of East Fifth Street. The warrant from 79th District Court alleges possession of methamphetamines. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 33-year-old Fountain woman on a warrant at 8:53 a.m., Thursday, in the 2300 block of North 32nd Street in Sheridan Township. The warrant alleges truancy and misuse of a credit card. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 5 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash on Hoague Road at Quarterline Road in Grant Township;
• At 5 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash on Jebavy Drive at Michelle Street in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 6:18 p.m., Thursday, near the intersection of Hansen and LaSalle roads in Amber Township.