Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 29-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 3 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Meyers Road in Amber Township.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of larceny of hand tools at 10:48 a.m. Wednesday in the 5500 block of West Sixth Street of Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 6:59 a.m. on the U.S. 31 freeway south of Chauvez Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 9:10 p.m. on Sugar Grove Road west of U.S. 31 in Victory Township;
• At 10:45 p.m. on U.S. 10 west of Dennis Road in Amber Township;
• At 11 p.m. on U.S. 31 north of Decker Road in Sherman Township.