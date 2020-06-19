Woman threatens hospital staff
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 36-year-old Hart woman after she allegedly threatened staff at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers were called to the hospital when the woman allegedly pulled out a knife on a hospital employee and was issuing threats. Officers learned the woman had warrant for her arrest from Muskegon County charging her with failing to appear in court. The original charge in Muskegon County was a charge of larceny in a building. The department is seeking assault charges for the incident at the hospital from the Mason County prosecutor’s office. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic assault
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 28-year-old Hart man on a charge of domestic assault following an incident at 2:24 a.m. Thursday at the Chipita Hills apartment complex in the Village of Shelby. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Operating under influence, vehicle crash
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 33-year-old Shelby man on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants following a one-car accident at 7:27 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Oceana Drive and Baker Street in the Village of Shelby. He did receive injuries as a result of the accident.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:33 p.m. Wednesday on Jebavy Drive south of King Drive in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff's Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 10 east of Stephens Road in Custer Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 10:48 p.m. on U.S. 31 near Oceana Drive in Summit Township;
• At XXXX on Fountain Road near Stephens Road in Sherman Township.