Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people as each had a warrant following a traffic stop at 11:24 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Main and Second streets in the Village of Custer. The driver, a 31-year-old Wyoming woman, was arrested on a warrant alleging contempt of court for the City of Wyoming and a second warrant alleging failing to appear in court out of Newaygo County. The passenger, a 32-year-old Wyoming man, was arrested for a warrant for failing to appear in court out of Newaygo County. Both were lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 57-year-old Ludington man on a warrant after a traffic stop at 6:52 p.m. Monday on Bryant Road near Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township. The warrant alleges failing to appear for court in Mason County. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 21-year-old Scottville man on a warrant after a traffic stop at 9:25 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 10 near Stiles Road in Amber Township. What the warrant alleged was not available. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic violence
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested an 18-year-old Hart man on a charge of domestic violence after responding to an incident at 8:40 a.m. Monday in the 4000 block of 68th Avenue in Hart Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Driving on expired license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 61-year-old man for driving on an expired license after a traffic stop at 8:01 p.m. Saturday on Delia Street near Tinkham Avenue.
Driving on suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 43-year-old man for driving on a suspended license after a traffic stop at 8:38 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Dowland Street.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 30-year-old Branch man for driving with a suspended license after a traffic stop at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on Victory Corners Road near Decker Road in Victory Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 41-year-old Walkerville man for driving with a suspended license after a traffic stop at 3:11 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 176th Avenue and VanBuren Road in Leavitt Township.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a gas drive-off from 7:05 p.m. Monday at the Scottville EZ Mart in the 100 block of East State Street in the City of Scottville. Deputies state $20.01 worth of gasoline was stolen.
Vehicle crash
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to two, two-vehicle crashes without injury over the weekend.
• At 10:58 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Meyers Road and U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 12:03 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Meyers Road and U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injuries at 9:40 p.m. Monday on Chauvez Road west of Schwass Road in Riverton Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to eight car-deer crashes over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, each without injuries:
• At 2:30 p.m., Friday, near the intersection of 144th Avenue and VanBuren Road in Elbridge Township;
• At 10:18 p.m., Friday, on 116th Avenue in the Village of Walkerville;
• At 9:05 a.m., Saturday, near the intersection of M-20 and 88th Avenue in Shelby Township;
• At 8:20 a.m. Sunday, near the intersection of First and Ray streets in the Village of New Era in New Era Township;
• At 8:56 a.m., Sunday, near the intersection of U.S. 31 and Oceana Drive in Pentwater Township;
• At 9:30 a.m., Sunday, near the intersection of U.S. 31 and Winston Road in Oceana County’s Grant Township;
• At 12:56 p.m., Sunday, near the intersection of Oceana Drive and 66th Avenue in Leavitt Township;
• At 6:45 p.m., Sunday, at the intersection of Conrad and Brye roads in Amber Township.