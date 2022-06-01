Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old Manistee man on a warrant at 12:10 a.m., Tuesday, in the 100 block of North Main Street in the City of Scottville. The warrant alleges failing to appear in court in Manistee County. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Property damage
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of damaged property it received at 5:57 p.m., Tuesday, at Riverside Park in Scottville. An unknown person damaged several shuffleboard poles and broke an umbrella.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a gas drive-off it received at 1:12 p.m., Tuesday, from the Murphy gas station in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. An unknown person left without paying for $30.42 in gasoline.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 12:41 p.m., Tuesday, on Pere Marquette Highway near the U.S. 31 ramp in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 5:45 a.m., Tuesday, on U.S. 10 west of Darr Road in Custer Township.