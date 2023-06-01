Warrant requested
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office requested a warrant for a 31-year-old Fountain man following a reported fight at 2:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 6500 block of Easter Sherman Street in Sheridan Township.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 32-year-old Hart woman on a warrant from 79th District Court at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North Delia Street. The warrant charges her with failing to appear in court on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash with no injuries at 6 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 10 west of Tuttle Road.