Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle crash at 1:42 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Scottville and Chauvez roads in Eden Township. A 35-year-old Scottville man received minor injuries when the vehicle he was driving on northbound Scottville Road collided with a farm tractor driven by a 15-year-old Scottville teen headed east on Chauvez Road. The man was treated at the scene by personnel from Life EMS.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff's Office cited a 20-year-old Manistee woman for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 8:59 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 10 east of Brye Road in Amber Township.
Driving without insurance
The Ludington Police Department cited a 25-year-old Ludington man for driving without insurance following a traffic stop at 12:49 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Stray Street.
Theft
The Michigan State Police Hart Post is investigating the theft of two kayaks that were reported stolen at 6 p.m. Thursday from a residence in the 5000 block of 68th Avenue in Shelby Township.