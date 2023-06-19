Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 58-year-old Pierson woman for domestic violence following a 911 call reporting an active fight at 1:55 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Reinberg Avenue in Scottville.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 47-year-old man for domestic assault and battery and for interfering with a 911 call at 12:16 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of East Olmstead Street. The 42-year-old victim, the man’s spouse, sustained a scratch on her wrist.
Driving while
intoxicated
The Ludington Police Department arrested an 18-year-old Ludington man for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated at 3:21 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Ludington Avenue. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail. During the same incident a 16-year-old Ludington male was charged with retail fraud and resisting and opposing a police officer. The teen was released and will be scheduled to appear before the Juvenile Court.
Warrant arrests
The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old Ludington man for failing to appear in Mason County Court at 6:44 p.m. Friday. The original warrant consisted of four counts of larceny in a building. The man was transferred to the custody of the Ludington Police Department and lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 22-year-old Jenison man on two outstanding failure-to-appear warrants issued by 79th District Court at 3:34 p.m. Saturday on Delia Street and Ludington Avenue. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail. The report did not specify the offenses on the warrants.
Motorcycle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle-motorcycle crash at 4:50 p.m. Saturday on Jebavy Drive and Fisher Road. A 45-year-old man and his 17-year-old son, both from Paris Crossing, Indiana, were injured after a vehicle pulled off of Fisher Road and into the path of their motorcycle causing a collision. They were transported by Life EMS to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Property damage, destruction of property
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a property damage complaint at 7:02 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East State Street in Scottville. The complainant reported someone had spray painted the wall of the restroom.
The Ludington Police Department cited a 19-year-old Ludington man for malicious destruction of property at 6:33 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Melendy Street.
Driving with no license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 35-year-old Ludington man for driving with no license at 1:51 p.m. Sunday on Madison and Dowland streets.
Driving without
insurance
The Ludington Police Department cited a 35-year-old Ludington woman for driving without insurance at 2:11 p.m. Sunday on Harrison and Filer streets.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following car-deer crashes with no injuries reported:
• At 8:20 p.m. Saturday on Jebavy Drive north of Angling Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 10:04 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 31 south of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.