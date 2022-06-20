Possession
of methamphetamines
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 34-year-old Ludington woman for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop at 1:02 a.m., Sunday, near the intersection of U.S. 10 and Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township. She was lodged at the Mason County Jail.
Assault and battery
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 36-year-old Grand Rapids man on charges of assault and battery after responding to an incident at 7:08 p.m., Sunday, in the City of Scottville. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old Branch Township man for several warrants following a traffic stop at 12:51 p.m., Friday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Stiles Road in Amber Township. The warrants allege contempt of court in Isabella County, traffic offense from Mason County and a traffic offense from the Michigan State Police. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 45-year-old Ludington woman for a warrant following a traffic stop at 11:09 p.m., Friday, on U.S. 10 near Nelson Road in Pere Marquette Township. The warrant alleges a violation of a court order in Allegan County. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail and awaited Allegan County authorities to pick her up.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 44-year-old Free Soil man for a warrant at 10:10 p.m., Saturday. The warrant alleges failing to appear in court for a traffic violation in St. Johns. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Open intoxicant in motor vehicle
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 41-year-old Fountain man for possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle following a traffic stop at 10:53 p.m., Friday, in the 2000 block of North Benson Road in Sheridan Township.
Break and entering
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of breaking and entering it received at 8 a.m., Friday, in the 2700 block of North U.S. 31 in Victory Township. The complainant stated an individual entered a building between June 12-17 and took tools from a tool box, vehicle parts and an extension ladder.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a gas drive-off it received at 1:34 p.m., Friday, from the Murphy’s gas station in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. An individual allegedly took $52.97 in gasoline without paying for it.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 11:33 a.m., Sunday, for a single-vehicle crash without injury on Freeman Road near Campbell Road in Meade Township;
• At 3:38 p.m., Sunday, for a single-vehicle rollover crash without injury on the U.S. 31 westbound ramp to U.S. 10 in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 6:40 a.m., Monday on Stiles Road near Decker Road in Amber Township;
• At 8:15 p.m., Sunday on U.S. 31 near Johnson Road in Amber Township.