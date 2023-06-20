Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash at 6:39 p.m. Monday on Jagger Road near Lakeshore Drive in Hamlin Township. The crash occurred when a vehicle, driven by a 69-year-old Muskegon man, pulled off of Jagger Road near Lakeshore Drive and into the path of a northbound vehicle. The Muskegon man was transported by Life EMS to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital for his injuries. His passenger, a 60-year-old Idlewild woman, was treated at the scene by Life EMS. The driver of the northbound vehicle, a 43-year-old Ludington man, was also treated at the scene by Life EMS.
Driving with suspended license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 30-year-old Muskegon man for driving with a suspended or revoked operator’s license at 3:30 p.m. Sunday following a traffic stop on U.S. 31 near Winston Road in Rothbury Township.
The Michigan State Police hart Post cited a 28-year-old Hasslett for driving with a suspended license and not having insurance on his vehicle following a traffic stop at 7:44 p.m. Sunday on Winston Road near U.S. 31 in Grant Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injuries at 10:50 a.m. Monday on U.S. 10 east of Stiles Road in Amber Township.