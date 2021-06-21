OWI
The Mason County’s Sherif’s Office arrested a 40-year-old Ludington man for operating a motor vehicle while impaired at 10:07 p.m. Saturday following a traffic stop at the U.S. 10 and Pere Marquette Highway intersection in Pere Marquette Township. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sherif’s Office arrested a 27-year-old Ludington man for operating a motor vehicle while impaired at 3:19 a.m. Sunday following a traffic stop at U.S. 10 and Nelson Road intersection in Pere Marquette Township. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driver arrested
after accident
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 33-year-old Ludington woman was arrested at 9:49 p.m. Sunday on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs following a one-vehicle roll-over crash on Stiles Road south of Johnson Road in Amber Township.
The woman, who was not injured in the accident, was also arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Custer man injured
in crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s office responded to a two-vehicle accident at 8:03 a.m. Thursday at the U.S. 10 and Madison Street intersection in the Village of Custer. A 22-year-old Custer man received serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported by private vehicle to Spectrum Health Ludington hospital.
The man was injured when another vehicle, driven by a 35-year-old Custer man, pulled into the path of hid vehicle.
Motorcyclist
receives injuries
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a motorcycle crash at 2:33 p.m. Friday on Dewey Road west of Dee Allen Road in Sheridan Township.
A 67-year-old Britton man was injured, but did not seek treatment for his injuries.
Assault and battery arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 44-year-old Detroit man on a charge of assault and battery at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Oceana County’s Grant Township.
Troopers were called to an address in the 3000 block of Winston Road where the man was taken into custody and lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Warrant arrests
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office made the following warrant arrests in recent days:
• a 24-year-old Custer woman was arrested on multiple warrants from Mason County in the 1900 block of North Custer Road in Custer Township at 8:13 p.m. Thursday. One warrant charged her with contempt of court, a second warrant for failing to appear in court and a third warrant for failing to pay fines and costs.
• a 35-year-old Manistee man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Manistee County charging him with contempt of court. He was arrested following a traffic stop in the 1800 block of West Hansen Road in Amber Township at 2:11 a.m. Saturday.
• a 27-year-old Mason County woman was arrested on a warrant for assault with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery from the 79th District Court. She was arrested in the City of Ludington at 6:51 a.m. Saturday.
The three were lodged in the Mason County Jail following their arrests.
Possession
of meth arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 42-year-old Ludington woman on a charge of possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop at 6:03 p.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of West U.S.10 in Amber Township. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Arrested on drug charges
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 37-year-old Ludington woman was arrested on a 79th District Court warrant for drug possession following a traffic stop at 12:19 p.m. Sunday on Ludington Avenue near Jackson Road. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Meth warrant requested
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is requesting a warrant from the Mason County Prosecutor’s office to charge a driver with possession of methamphetamine following a traffic citation at the intersection of Decker and Stephens roads in Sherman Township at 8:31 p.m. Saturday. The driver was also issued a citation for not having an operator’s license.
Driver cited
following accident
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office issued an appearance citation to a 51-year-old Muskegon man following a two-vehicle crash at 3:39 p.m. Saturday on south Pere Marquette Highway at the First Street intersection in Pere Marquette Township. There were no injuries reported in the accident.
The driver was cited by Mason County Sheriff deputies for not having an operator’s license.
Appearance
citations issued
The Michigan State Police Hart Post issued appearance citation to a 32-year-old Pentwater man for driving with a suspended operator’s license and not having insurance on his vehicle following a stop at 8:19 p.m. Sunday at the Progress Drive and Sixth Street intersection in Pere Marquette Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 32-year-old Custer man was issued an appearance ticket for having an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle at 11:21 p.m. Friday following a traffic stop on U.S. 10 at the U.S. 31 intersection in Amber Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 29-year-old Ludington man for having a revoked operator’s license following a traffic stop at 2:25 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Washington and Ludington avenues.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gas drive-off complaint at 1:34 p.m. Thursday in the Airport EZ Mart in the 5400 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Personnel report that someone left without paying for $38.14 in gasoline.
Vehicle crashes
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following property damage vehicle accidents recently, each with and no injuries were reported:
• a single-vehicle crash at 5:24 a.m. Friday, on Fisher Road east of Peterson Road in Victory Township. The vehicle was damaged as a tree fell on it when the car was passing underneath it.
• a single-vehicle crash at 5:30 a.m., Friday on Jebavy Drive north of Mavis Road in Hamlin Township. The vehicle struck a tree that was downed in the road.
• a single-vehicle crash at 5:50 a.m., Friday on Stiles Road north of Fountain Road in Victory Township. Vehicle damaged when a tree fell on it as it was passing underneath it.
• a two-vehicle crash at 8:14 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 10 west of Meyers Road in Pere Marquette Township.
• a single-vehicle crash at 7:31 p.m. Sunday on Forest Trail west of U.S. 31 in Grant Township.
Car-deer crashes
Mason County Sheriff deputies responded to five car-deer accidents over the weekend:
• at 1:10 a.m. Saturday on Jebavy Drive north of Fountain Road in Hamlin Township.
• at 6 a.m. Saturday, on Countyline Road west of Federal Forest Road No. 9095 in Meade Township.
• at 10 a.m. Saturday on Kinney Road east of Masten Road in Logan Township.
• at 11:08 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 31 south of Chauvez Road in Summit Township.
• at 11:01 p.m. Sunday on Fountain Road west of Peterson Road in Victory Township.