Retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old Calexio, California, man on a charge of retail fraud, second degree at 7:22 p.m. Tuesday at Walmart in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies allege that on three different occasions the man switched price tags during the last week. During the investigation the man was alleged to have attempted the same thing on Tuesday before he was arrested.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a theft at 8:12 p.m., Tuesday at Wesco in the 5600 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. A pint of Black Velvet liquor was allegedly taken.
Vehicle crash
Mason County Sheriff deputies responded to the following vehicle crashes without injuries:
• At 12:35 p.m. Tuesday for a one-vehicle crash on Angling Road north of Manales Road in Victory Township;
• At 2:11 p.m. Tuesday for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 west of Meyers Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following car-deer crashes without injuries:
• At 5:05 a.m. Tuesday on Pere Marquette Highway north of Marrison Road in Summit Township;
• At 11:46 a.m. on Quarterline Road north of Townline Road in Grant Township.