Larceny
The Michigan State Police Hart Post is investigating a report of a larceny it received Tuesday in the 6500 block of West Tyler Road in Golden Township. Several firearms were reportedly stolen from a residence. The exact kind and number of guns taken was not available.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post is investigating a report of a larceny it received last weekend in the 6200 block of Decker Road in Hamlin Township. Unspecified items were taken from a motor vehicle.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post is investigating a report of a larceny it received lat Friday in the 5600 block of Decker Road in Hamlin Township. A power washer was reportedly taken from the Hamlin Self Storage units.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes Monday without injury:
• At 5:16 a.m., on U.S. 31 near Free Soil Road in Grant Township;
• At 9:36 p.m., on Dewey Road near Lincoln Road in Hamlin Township.