Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 48-year-old Scottville at 9:53 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of North Rowe Street on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in 79th District Court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Appearance tickets
The Ludington Police Department cited a 22-year-old Ludington man with an appearance citation for driving on a suspended license at 8:45 p.m. Monday following a traffic stop at the intersection of First Street and Conrad Industrial Drive intersection.
The Ludington Police Department cited a 43-year-old Ludington man with an appearance citation for driving on a suspended license at 7:14 a.m. Tuesday following a traffic stop at the intersection of Danaher and Lavinia streets.
Purse reported stolen
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stolen purse at 1:51 p.m. Monday at Walmart, in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. A woman realized her purse was not with her after shopping, and returned to the store to retrieve it. She was unable to find it, and contacted sheriff’s office deputies. Deputies are continuing their investigation into the incident.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gas drive-off at 9:53 a.m. Monday at the Ludington EZ Mart in the 5900 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township after an unknown person left without paying for $25.66 worth of gas. Deputies are continuing their investigation.
Vehicle crashes
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following vehicle crashes Monday, none of which resulted in injuries:
• a two-vehicle crash at 11:16 a.m. on Dewey Road west of Jebavy Drive in Hamlin Township;
• a car-deer crash at 5:24 a.m. on Fountain Road east of U.S. 31 in Sherman Township;
• and a car-deer crash at 10:50 p.m. on Hansen Road east of LaSalle Road in Amber Township.