Pursuit, warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 42-year-old Ludington man on a warrant after a foot chase at 4:10 p.m., Tuesday, in the area of Melendy and George streets. According to the report, the man ran from from police on foot and was arrested by an assisting officer. The warrant alleged possession of cocaine less than 25 grams and habitual offender, fourth offense. Officers are requesting an additional charge of resisting and opposing a police officer. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Suspicious burn
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious fire at 8:47 p.m., Monday, in the area of Freeman Road and U.S. 10 in Grant Township. Deputies stated the fire was on a property of a business and no one was nearby to monitor it. The office is investigating.
Illegal dumping
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of illegal dumping at 3:44 p.m., Tuesday, in the 9000 block of Cooper Creek Road in Grant Township. The complainant stated bags of trash were found in the area. The office is investigating.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 8:30 a.m., for a two-vehicle crash on Iris Road near Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township. One vehicle side-swiped another vehicle as it was attempting to pass.
• At 11:12 a.m., for a single-vehicle crash on the U.S. 31 off-ramp to U.S. 10 eastbound in Amber Township where driver exited the off ramp and side-swiped a traffic reflector.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 10:04 a.m., on U.S. 10 near Nelson Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 10:32 p.m., on Stiles Road near Hansen Road in Amber Township.