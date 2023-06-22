Retail fraud
The Ludington Police Department is petitioning to the Mason County Juvenile Court on a 14-year-old Ludington boy for an allegation of retail fraud in the 300 block of West Ludingotn Avenue. The teen was released to a grandparent and will be notified to appear in court.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old Hart man on two warrants at 12:56 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Oceana Drive and Pere Marquette Highway in Summit Township. One warrant alleged failing to appear in court on a charge of retail fraud and the other warrant alleged failing to pay a booking fee. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 31-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant at 12:27 a.m. Thursday in the 900 block of East Tinkham Avenue. The warrant alleged failing to appear in 79th District Court. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving while suspended
The Ludington Police Department cited a 50-year-old Ludington man for driving while license suspended following a traffic stop at 3:36 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Ludington and Washington avenues.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injuries at 7:55 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 10 west of Meyers Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injuries on the U.S. 31 freeway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township.