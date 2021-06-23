Methamphetamine possession
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 35-year-old Roscommon woman for possession of methamphetamine at 7:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 9300 block of North U.S. 31 in Grant Township.
A suspicious person in the was reported, and upon investigation deputies reportedly found her to be in possession of meth. They also reportedly discovered that she had outstanding warrants for her arrest. One warrant, originating with the Alpena State Police, charges her with a dangerous drug offense. The second warrant, from the Alpena County Sheriff’s Office, charges her with failing to appear in court.
The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 44-year-old Ludington man on an outstanding warrant at 8:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Ludington Avenue in the City of Ludington. The warrant charges him with failing to appear in court. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Car-deer crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash with no injuries at 7:07 a.m. Tuesday, on U.S. 31 north of Millerton Road in Sherman Township.