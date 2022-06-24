Domestic violence
The Ludington Police Department arrested two people on a charge of domestic violence after responding to an incident at 12:28 p.m., Thursday, in the 200 block of First Street. A 42-year-old Ludington woman and a 36-year-old Ludington man were apprehended. The victim, a 25-year-old Scottville man, allegedly received scratches on his neck, arms and hands but did not receive medical treatment. The pair who were arrested were lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Disorderly person
The Ludington Police Department cited an 18-year-old Ludington man for disorderly person/minor in possession of alcohol after responding to an incident at 6:20 p.m., Thursday, in the 400 block of East Ludington Avenue.
Driving with
suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 28-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 2:28 a.m., Thursday, at the intersection of Robert and Haight streets.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gas drive-off at 5:52 p.m., Thursday, from the Shell gas station in the City of Scottville.