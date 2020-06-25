Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash with injuries at 7:48 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 10 west of Stiles Road in Amber Township. Deputies report a 55-year-old Baldwin woman said she lost control of her vehicle and it left the roadway and overturned. She was pinned inside the vehicle. She was extracted and transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to two vehicle crashes Tuesday.
• At 1:25 p.m. at the U.S. 10 and U.S. 31 intersection in Amber Township;
• At 4:10 p.m. on U.S. 10 near Meyers Road in Amber Township.
Disorderly conduct
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 35-year-old Mears man on a charge of disorderly conduct following an incident reported at 9:25 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Ridge and Amber roads in Golden Township in Oceana County. The man was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Trailer stolen
The Michigan State Police Hart Post is investigating the theft of a trail that was reported from the 2000 block of West Tyler Road in Hart Township. The 16-foot car-hauler trailer is valued at $1,600.
Car-deer
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to three car-deer crashes without injury:
• At 7:50 a.m. Tuesday on Quarterline Road near Modjeski Road in Grant Township;
• At 9 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 192nd Avenue and Warren Road in Newfield Township;
• At 8:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of East Harrison Road in Elbridge Township.