Possession of cocaine, methamphetamine
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 35-year-old Scottville man after responding to a report of a person acting strangely at 9:59 p.m., Wednesday, at the intersection of Dennis and Johnson roads in Amber Township. He was lodged at the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 48-year-old Ravenna man on several warrants at 2:13 p.m., Wednesday, at 1 Atkinson Drive. One warrant is from 61st District Court in Grand Rapids on unspecified charges. The second warrant from 85th District Court in Manistee alleges failing to appear and contempt of court. The third warrant is from 79th District Court on unspecified chargers. He was lodged in the Mason County Jai.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 44-year-old Manistee woman on a warrant at 2:12 p.m., Wednesday, at 1 Atkinson Drive. The warrant from 85th District Court in Manistee alleged failing to appear in court on an original charge of carrying a concealed weapon. She was transported to Manistee and lodged in the Manistee County Jail.
Open alcoholic container in vehicle
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited an 18-year-old Texas woman for having an open alcoholic container in a motor vehicle following a traffic stop at 12:45 a.m., Wednesday, at the intersection of Oceana Drive and Winston Road in the Village of Rothbury.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 10:17 p.m., Wednesday, on U.S. 31 near Oceana Drive in Summit Township.