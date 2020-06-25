Retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking warrants for the arrest of two women following an alleged retail fraud incident reported at 1:51 p.m. Wednesday at Walmart, located in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. The women involved are identified a 26-year-old Shelby woman and a 23-year-old Muskegon woman.
Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 28-year-old Ludington woman for driving with a suspended license following a property damage accident reported at 11:31 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Ludington Avenue.
The Ludington Police Department cited a 23-year-old Mount Pleasant man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 1:43 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Ludington and Rath avenues.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash without injuries at 1:26 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Stiles and Fisher roads in Victory Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injuries at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday on Lakeshore Drive north of Bryant Road in Pere Marquette Township.