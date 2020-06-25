Retail fraud

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking warrants for the arrest of two women following an alleged retail fraud incident reported at 1:51 p.m. Wednesday at Walmart, located in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. The women involved are identified a 26-year-old Shelby woman and a 23-year-old Muskegon woman.

Driving with suspended license

The Ludington Police Department cited a 28-year-old Ludington woman for driving with a suspended license following a property damage accident reported at 11:31 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Ludington Avenue.

The Ludington Police Department cited a 23-year-old Mount Pleasant man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 1:43 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Ludington and Rath avenues.

Vehicle crash

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash without injuries at 1:26 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Stiles and Fisher roads in Victory Township.

Car-deer

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injuries at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday on Lakeshore Drive north of Bryant Road in Pere Marquette Township.