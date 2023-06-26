Vehicle crash, driving while impaired
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 27-year-old Ludington man after responding to a two-vehicle crash at 1:08 p.m. Sunday on Hansen Road east of Brookridge Drive in Amber Township. Deputies state the man’s vehicle drifted left of the centerline and collided head-on with a vehicle driven by a 39-year-old Scottville man. Neither person received injuries. The Ludington man was arrested for operating while impaired and drug charges, and he was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 32-year-old Pentwater woman on two warrants at 11:01 a.m. Friday on Oceana Drive near Pere Marquette Highway in Summit Township. The warrants both allege failing to appear in Mason County courts. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 36-year-old Ludington woman on two warrants at 3:57 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Ludington Avenue. One warrant alleges failing to appear in 60th District Court, and the other warrant alleges failing to appear in 63rd District Court. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating while impaired
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 20-year-old Ludington woman for operating while impaired following a traffic stop at 4:56 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Rowe and Fitch streets. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant for an arrest after responding to an incident of domestic violence at 5:27 a.m. Friday in the 7000 block of West Decker Road in Hamlin Township. Deputies state there was a fight between a father and son.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gas drive-off of $55.46 at 11:47 a.m. Friday at the Ludington EZ Mart in the 5900 block of West U.S. 10.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at 3:09 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Hawley and Custer roads in Eden Township. A 78-year-old Chase woman and 78-year-old Idlewild woman suffered injuries when the vehicle the Chase woman was driving failed to stop at the intersection, and it was struck by another vehicle in the driver’s side door that was heading south on Custer Road. That vehicle was driven by a 26-year-old Custer woman. The Chase woman and Idlewild woman were transported to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with our injury at 2:30 p.m. Friday on John Harland Drive east of Meyers Road in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to six car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 5:20 a.m. Friday on U.S. 31 north of Treml Road in FreeSoil Township;
• At 7:40 a.m. Friday on Hansen Road east of Stiles Road in Amber Township;
• At 10:49 a.m. Friday on Fountain Road west of Stephens Road in Sherman Township;
• At 11 p.m. Friday on U.S. 31 north of Hansen Road in Custer Township;
• At 8:17 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 31 south of Sauble Drive in Free Soil Township;
• At 4:17 a.m. Sunday on Bradshaw Road west of Riggle Road in Riverton Township.