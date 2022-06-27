Driving under influence
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 22-year-old Chesaning man for driving under the influence of intoxicants after a traffic stop at 11:22 p.m., Friday, at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Staffon Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 25-year-old Ludington man for operating under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop at 3:08 a.m., Saturday, on U.S. 10 near Stiles Road in Amber Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 41-year-old Free Soil man for operating under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop at 1:54 p.m., Saturday, near the intersection of Jebavy Drive and Decker Road. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic assault
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 35-year-old Ludington man for domestic assault and battery after responding to an incident at 5:43 p.m., Saturday, in the 700 block of East Dexter Street. Officers indicate there were no injuries. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 38-year-old Scottville man for domestic assault following an incident at 5:46 a.m., Friday, in the City of Scottville.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the warrant for the arrest of a 55-year-old Scottville man for domestic assault after responding to an incident at 2:33 a.m., Sunday, on Gordon Road east of Sugar Grove Road in Victory Township.
Assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault at 10:58 p.m., Sunday in the 5000 block of South Pere Marquette Highway in Summit Township. The complainant did not want to pursue charges.
Breaking and entering
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 34-year-old Ludington man for breaking and entering a garage after responding to an incident at 1:34 p.m., Friday, in the 600 block of East Dowland Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Violating no-contact order
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 38-year-old Ludington man for violating a no-contact order as a stipulation in his probation order at 9:21 p.m., Sunday, at the intersection of Rath Avenue and Court Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 19-year-old Manistee man on a warrant at 10:44 p.m., Friday, on Countyline Road near U.S. 31 in Grant Township. The warrant alleged failing to appear in 79th District Court.
Reckless driving
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of harassment and reckless driving at 6:18 p.m., Sunday, on Lincoln Road near Sugar Grove Road in Hamlin Township. The complainant stated two dirt bikes were driving recklessly and harassing the person while the person was walking. Deputies checked the area but were unable to locate the riders.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash at 10:39 p.m., Saturday, at Round Lake in Sheridan Township. Deputies report the driver suffered from a medical issue, causing the driver to unable to negotiate the curve onto Sugar Grove Road from Benson Road. The vehicle then ran off the road, struck a dock and stopped in the lake. The driver was referred for a re-examination following the incident.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash at 8:12 a.m., Friday, in the 1800 block of Millerton Road. Deputies state the vehicle suffered heavy damage, but was left there by the driver.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to vehicle crashes at 6:06 p.m., Saturday, without injury on Custer Road near Fountain Road in Sherman Township. Deputies report that a driver heading north on Custer Road sideswiped vehicles while passing. Deputies ticketed the northbound driver.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gas drive-off at 11:50 a.m., Sunday, from an unspecified gas station in the City of Scottville. Deputies state the driver of a white Chevrolet pickup truck left without paying $36.50 in gasoline.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a larceny at 8:43 a.m., Friday, on Juniata Avenue in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies state a white cornhole game set with light was taken.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury:
• At 10:23 p.m., Friday, on Hesslund Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 10:30 p.m., Friday, on Marrison Road near Stiles Road in Riverton Township;
• At 6:20 p.m., Saturday, on U.S. 31 and Meisenheimer Road in Summit Township.