Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 4:10 p.m. Monday on U.S. 10 east of Stiles Road in Amber Township.
Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. High 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 28, 2023 @ 12:44 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.