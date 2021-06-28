Vehicle stolen
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen vehicle at 11:33 a.m. Sunday at Thornwild Apartments in Scottville. Deputies state the vehicle is a 2005 silver Dodge Neon with a Michigan registration of DTD-5051. Deputies continue their investigation.
Car-bicyclist
The Ludington Police Department responded to a vehicle-pedestrian crash at 6:55 p.m. Sunday where the bicyclist received injuries. Officers state a 15-year-old Ludington girl received injuries to an ankle when she was riding her bicycle on Washington Avenue in the northbound lane at the intersection with First Street. The vehicle, driven by a 20-year-old New Era woman, stopped at the stop sign on First Street and then turned north on Washington Avenue and into the path of the girl. The girl was transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. No citations were issued, and officers indicated the bicyclist as being “at fault” in the crash.
Domestic violence
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 34-year-old Ludington woman for domestic assault after responding to an incident at 1:29 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 600 block of North Rowe Street. Officers allege the woman struck her husband, a 33-year-old Ludington man, in the face and had him in a headlock during an argument. He did not report any injuries to the officers. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating while impaired
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 53-year-old Scottville man for operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop at 1:42 p.m. Friday on Jebavy Drive north of U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 21-year-old Hart man for operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop at 2:30 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 10 east of Meyers Road in Amber Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 21-year-old Scottville man on a warrant alleging failure to appear for court following a traffic stop at 1:12 a.m. Friday in the 5500 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. The man was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by deputies. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail. Deputies are seeking a warrant for the arrest of another passenger, a 39-year-old Scottville woman, alleging possession of methamphetamine.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with non-life-threatening injuries at 2:35 p.m. Friday at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Scottville Road in Amber Township. Deputies state a 25-year-old Kaleva man attempted to turn left from U.S. 31 onto Scottville Road and drove into the path of a vehicle driven by a 45-year-old Scottville woman. Both drivers were injured. Each were treated at the scene by personnel from Life EMS and released.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injuries at 5:48 a.m. Friday at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Fountain Road in Sherman Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash without injuries at 8:04 a.m. Sunday on Free Soil Road west of Tubbs Road in Free Soil Township.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s office responded to a gas drive-off reported at 5:49 p.m. Friday from the Ludington Express Mart in the 5500 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies state that an unknown person left without paying for $91.17 in gasoline. Deputies will continue to investigate.
Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited four drivers for operating with a suspended license in recent days:
• At 4:42 p.m., Saturday, a 31-year-old Ludington woman was cited following a traffic stop at the intersection of Madison and Filer streets.
• At 10:19 a.m., Sunday, a 55-year-old Ludington woman was cited following a traffic stop at the intersection of Adams and First streets.
• At 12:48 p.m., Sunday, a 43-year-old Ludington woman was cited following a traffic stop at the intersection of Filer and Harrison streets.
• At 2:20 p.m., Sunday, a 65-year-old Ludington man was ticketed following a traffic stop at the intersection of Dowland and Delia streets.
Driving without insurance
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited two drivers for operating without insurance Sunday:
• At 12:30 p.m., a 30-year-old Custer man was cited following a traffic stop at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Stephens Road in Custer Township.
• At 3:20 p.m., a 28-year-old Manistee man was cited for not having any insurance and for unlawful use of a registration plate following a traffic stop on U.S. 10 near Stiles Road in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a car-deer crash at 8 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Benson and Hansen roads in Branch Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to car-deer crash at 9:39 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Jebavy Drive and Dewey Road in Hamlin Township.