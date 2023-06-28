One injured in crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash at 8:56 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Custer and Sugar Grove roads in Sherman Township. One drive, a 92-year-old Branch man, was transported to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital for treatment with injuries. The other drive, a 31-year-old Free Soil man, was not injured.
The accident occurred when the Branch man pulled into the path of the Free Soil driver’s vehicle.
Driving while impaired
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 32-year-old Ludington woman for driving while impaired at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on northbound U.S. 31 near Van Buren Road in Pentwater Township. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 28-year-old Scottville man for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated at 11:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 5000 block of West U.S. 10. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crashes
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following two-vehicle crashes with no injuries reported on Tuesday:
• At 12:27 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 10 west of Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 12:45 p.m. Tuesday on Pere Marquette Highway and First Street in Pere Marquette Township.