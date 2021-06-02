Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 42-year-old Nunica woman on a warrant after a traffic stop at 9:37 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Hansen and Dennis roads in Amber Township. The warrant alleges failing to appear in court for drug possession in Newaygo County. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Possession of methamphetamines
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant for the arrest of a 42-year-old Custer man on a charge of possession of methamphetamines. Deputies allege the crime after a traffic stop at 8:22 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Schoenherr and Decker roads in Sherman Township.
Disorderly conduct
The Ludington Police Department cited a 42-year-old Ludington woman for disorderly conduct after being called to an incident at 7:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Foster Street.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 48-year-old Muskegon man for driving without insurance and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle after a traffic stop at 12:13 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 31 near Monroe Road in Weare Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 2:42 p.m. Tuesday on Stiles Road north of U.S. 10 in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 8:04 a.m., on U.S. 10 east of Bean Road in Custer Township;
• At 10:36 p.m., on Custer Road south of Meisenheimer Road in Eden Township.