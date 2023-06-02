Possession of methamphetamine
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 36-year-old Manistee woman for possession of methamphetamine and for violating probation at 5:51 p.m. Thursday in the Meijer parking lot at 3900 W. U.S. 10 in Amber Township. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a well-being check on a woman who appeared to be “tweaking” in a vehicle with the car off and the windows up in 86-degree weather. Methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl and several needles were recovered from the vehicle.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 58-year-old Manistee woman on a warrant alleging retail fraud from Grand Traverse County at 9:01 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of East Dowland Street. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a larceny report at 5:37 p.m. Thursday at Walmart in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. The complainant reported the theft of cash from his wallet after he left it in a shopping cart.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following two-vehicle crashes without injuries reported:
• At 12:45 p.m. Thursday on Ludington Avenue and Robert Street;
• At 7:46 p.m. on U.S. 10 west of Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a car-deer crash without injuries at 7:50 a.m. Friday on north U.S. 31 near milemarker 149 in Hart Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injuries:
• At 12:02 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 10 and Maple Road in Branch Township;
• At 4:45 a.m. Thursday on Scottville Road north of Hawley Road in Eden Township.