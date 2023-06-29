Damaged property
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of damaged property at 8:26 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Brandy Lane in Pere Marquette Township. The complainant stated that a house trailer was damaged.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 9:19 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 10 east of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 6:10 a.m. Wednesday on Stiles Road south of Fountain Road in Victory Township.