Operating under the influence of liquor
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 45-year-old Ludington woman for operating under the influence of liquor following a traffic stop at 7:12 p.m. Monday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township. She was also cited for driving on a suspended license. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 19-year-old Branch man for operating under the influence of liquor following a traffic stop at 10:37 p.m. Monday at the intersection Decker and Sherman roads in Hamlin Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 27-year-old Fountain woman on a warrant following a traffic stop at 4:20 p.m. Monday in the 6600 East Borowski Road in Sherman Township. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court in Mason County. She was released from the Mason County Jail after posting a $250 cash bond.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 28-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant following a traffic stop at 1:14 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Jackson Road and Ludington Avenue. The warrant alleged failing to appear in 79th District Court on an original allegation of a traffic offense. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Monday:
• At 4:20 a.m. on the U.S. 31 freeway south of Meisenheimer Road in Summit Township;
• At 5:30 a.m. on Budzynski Road south of Bennett Road in Meade Township.