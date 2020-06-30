‘Super drunk’
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 58-year-old Ludington man on a charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/”super drunk” following a traffic stop at 6:05 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of North Washington Avenue. Officers allege the man’s blood alcohol content was 0.278, more than three times the legal limit of 0.08. The blood alcohol content was obtained via a preliminary breath test, according to the report. Officers state the man was previously arrested for drunk driving a total of five previous times, once in Clare County as well as incidents in Indianapolis, Franklin and Bloomington, Indiana. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating under influence of intoxicants
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 37-year-old Scottville woman on a charge or operating while the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop at 8:25 p.m. Saturday on South Scottville Road near Conrad Road in Amber Township. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 31-year-old South Bend, Indiana, woman on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants with a minor child in the vehicle following a traffic stop at 9:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 31 near Skeels Road in Grant Township. Troopers indicated a 16-year-old child was in the vehicle with her. The woman was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Domestic assault
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 40-year-old Muskegon man on a charge of domestic assault after being called at 2:10 p.m. Saturday to location in the 7000 block of Keating Drive in Colfax Township. The man allegedly assaulted a 62-year-old Coopersville woman. The woman did not seek medical attention. The man was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Domestic violence
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 27-year-old Rockford man on a charge of domestic violence after being called to an incident at 4:50 p.m. Saturday on the U.S. 31 freeway near Oceana Drive in Grant Township. The man allegedly assaulted a 27-year-old Rockford woman while the pair were on U.S. 31. The woman did not seek medical attention. The man was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Attempted home invasion, resisting an officer
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 25-year-old Ludington man on a charge of attempted home invasion after being called to a residence at 1:46 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of North William Street. Officers allege the man broke glass in a door in an attempt to enter a home of a 24-year-old woman. The man allegedly resisted police during the arrest and was additionally charged with resisting and obstructing an officer. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Disorderly person, resisting an officer
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 44-year-old Ludington woman on a charge of being a disorderly person following an incident reported at 12:39 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Pineway Street. Officers allege she assaulted three corrections officers as she was being processed at the Mason County Jail. Three counts of resisting and opposing an officer were also lodged.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 45-year-old Baldwin woman on a warrant of absconding after making a traffic stop at 10:28 a.m. Saturday on Sixth Street near Conrad Street. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a dirt bike crash with a serious leg injury at 1:13 p.m. Friday in Logan Township. Deputies state a 24-year-old Mount Pleasant man suffered the injuries when the dirt bike he was riding struck a tree two miles of Woods Trail Road. The man was transported by Life EMS to Hackley Hospital in Muskegon.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash at 10:56 a.m. Saturday on Lakeshore Drive at the entrance of Epworth Assembly in Pere Marquette Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash at 1:43 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Stiles Road in Amber Township.
Driving while license suspended
The Ludington Police Department cited a 50-year-old Ludington man for driving with a license suspended/revoked/denied following a traffic stop at 1:59 p.m. Saturday on Dowland Street near Delia Street.
License restriction violation
The Ludington Police Department cited a 16-year-old Fountain girl for violating her Level 2 driver’s license following a traffic stop at 7:35 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East Brother Street. She was referred to the Mason County Juvenile Court.
Property damage accidents
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 8:16 p.m. Friday in the 2600 of West Hansen Road in Amber Township of an unknown person ran off the road and struck two mailboxes and a garbage can.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 9:09 p.m. Sunday in the 4600 block of Deren Road in Summit Township of an unknown person ran off the road and struck four mailboxes.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 7 p.m. Friday in the 5400 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Highway that a vehicle was damaged while it was in a parking lot.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a property damage accident at 1:40 p.m. Friday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Dennis Road in Amber Township.
Cell phone stolen
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded at 10:40 a.m. Friday to a report of a theft of a cell phone valued at $200 from a home in the 6000 block of Hermitage Drive in Hamlin Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury over the weekend:
• At 10:32 p.m. Friday on Chauvez Road west of Appleton Road in Riverton Township;
• At 12:30 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 31 south of Sugar Grove Roadin Sherman Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to two car-deer crashes without injury over the weekend:
• At 11:55 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 31 near Meisenheimer Road in Summit Township;
• At 4:10 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 31 near Polk Road in Hart Township.
Car-turkey
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a car-turkey crash without injury at 8:30 a.m. Sunday on Oceana Drive near 80th Avenue in Weare Township.