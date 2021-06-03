Altercation
A fight between three men reported at 8:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Ludington Avenue at the Rite Aid Store parking lot led to one man being arrested and two others receiving appearance tickets by the Ludington Police Department. Officers arrested a 37-year-old Ludington man for disorderly conduct — public fighting. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail. Two other men, a 41-year-old from Scottville and 21-year-old Ludington, were cited for disorderly conduct — public fighting. Officers indicate the men’s respective families had issues during the day and escalated into the incident. Officers allege the 37-year-old man followed the spouse of the Scottville man to Rite Aid to confront her, and she reportedly contacted the two men who were cited to meet her at the store.
Probation violation
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 30-year-old man for an alleged probation violation at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Foster Street. Officers were asked to assist a Michigan Department of Corrections agent. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested two women on warrants after a traffic stop at 1:10 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Emily Street. A 37-year-old Ludington woman was arrested on a warrant alleging possession of methamphetamines issued from 79th District Court. A 30-year-old Manistee woman was arrested on a warrant alleging failing to appear in court issued from 85th District Court. Both women were lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 27-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license first offense following a traffic stop at 2:17 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Stiles Road.
Theft
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a theft of a trailer hitch reported at 8:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Lakeshore Drive in the City of Ludington.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 10 a.m. for a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Walhalla Road north of Kinney Road in Logan Township;
• At 3:15 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash on Kistler Road east of Lakeshore Drive in Summit Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 5:20 a.m. on Fountain Road east of Custer Road in Sherman Township.