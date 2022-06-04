Operating under influence of drugs
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 39-year-old Grand Rapids man for operating under the influence of drugs after responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle at 4:45 p.m., Thursday, on M-116 at the entrance to Ludington State Park in Hamlin Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 36-year-old Ludington woman for a warrant at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Oceana Drive in Summit Township. The felony alleged failing to appear on a felony allegation in 51st Circuit Court. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving while license suspended
The Ludington Police Department cited a 38-year-old Ludington woman for driving while license suspended following a traffic stop at 10:25 a.m., Thursday, at the intersection of Madison and Third streets.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 1 a.m., on Quarterline Road south of Forest Trail in Grant Township;
• At 1:25 a.m., on Jebavy Drive south of Dewey Road in Hamlin Township.