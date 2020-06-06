Resisting and obstructing
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 26-year-old man on a charge of resisting and obstructing an officer following an incident reported at 10 a.m. Thursday at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. Officers were called to the hospital for a well-being check on the man, and the hospital alleges he was on drugs. He walked out of the hospital without being seen by personnel and wandered onto Ludington Avenue. Police located the man near the Vista Villa Motel, and officers say he allegedly refused to go back to the hospital. He allegedly swung at an officer, and then went back onto the street. An officer pursued the man and apprehended him. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is requesting charges from the prosecutor against a 52-year-old Hart man and a 50-year-old Hart woman for retail fraud after being called at 4:58 p.m. Thursday in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township at Walmart. The pair allegedly stole food from the store.
Breaking and entering
The Michigan State Police Hart Post is investigating a report of a breaking and entering after being called at 11 p.m. Thursday to a residence in the 1000 block of Daisy Lane in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 11 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 10 near Brye Road in Amber Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 10:15 p.m. Thursday on Scottville Road north of Hawley Road in Eden Township.